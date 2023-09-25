5 Teams That Should be Worried After Week 3 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 3 of the NFL season is wrapping up, and much has been learned after a crazy day of football on Sunday. Some teams rebounded, some looked embarrassing, and some got cruel reality checks.

These five teams caught our eye the most but for nothing good.

Denver Broncos

What in the world was that? The Denver Broncos surrendered 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, the most in an NFL game since 1966. Everything that could have gone wrong for the Broncos went wrong, and it’s crazy that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is still employed. The Broncos aren’t supposed to be horrible defensively. They have a few nice pieces led by Pat Surtain, but they got annihilated. Sean Payton’s first season at the helm of the Broncos couldn’t have had a worse start, and nothing should have Broncos country excited.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are an embarrassment. They can thank the Miami Dolphins for not being talked about as much nationally, but what an ugly outing. The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, but the Bears had their backs against the walls in the biggest of ways. Questions about Matt Eberflus’s job security and Justin Fields’s long-term commitment were swirling, and the Bears came out with literally nothing, and both look worse. I’d be shocked if Eberflus made it to the Bears’ bye week at this rate, and there is no way GM Ryan Poles will continue with Fields after this year with his war chest of draft capital.

Las Vegas Raiders

What was that coaching display by Josh McDaniels? Are we sure Brandon Staley didn’t appear in Las Vegas last night? Down eight, nearing the two-minute warning in the red zone, and you punt it? Seriously? Maybe McDaniels isn’t the brightest, but six points plus a two-point conversion ties the game. The Raiders have enough talent not to be horrible, but it seems like McDaniels might drive this team into the ground anyway.

Tennessee Titans

Not many people came into the season expecting much out of the Tennessee Titans, but after three weeks, they are easily one of the worst teams in the conference. They can’t defend the pass, can’t throw the ball, and are unable to find effective ways to get Derrick Henry involved. Ryan Tannehill’s time is limited, as I’m sure the Titans’ brass want to know what they have in Will Levis and Malik Willis heading into the offseason. This entire team could find themselves spiraling out of control in no time.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs is defendable as they’re the reigning champions, but the Houston Texans? By 20 points at home? Leading into Sunday, the Texans were one of the worst teams in football, led by an unproven CJ Stroud and a defense that lacked talent. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars played as if they didn’t have to show up. Coming into the season, the Jags were supposed to run away with the division, but at 1-2, they face strong Atlanta and Pittsburgh teams, the 2-1 Colts, Buffalo, and San Francisco over the next five weeks. If Jacksonville doesn’t find a sense of urgency quickly, they’ll find themselves out of the postseason hunt.

