5 Totals You Should be Targeting for Week 1

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and after a Week 1 dominated by unders, where we went 3-2 on our totals picks, we’ll look to build on that success.

Here is who I’m on this week.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow doesn’t look healthy, and his connection with his receivers appeared off in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens defense is pretty darn good, so by no means do I anticipate Burrow and Co. to flip a switch in this spot. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense still is figuring itself out as well, so with JK Dobbins’s injury resulting in more pressure placed on Lamar to throw the ball, I need to see it to believe it. This total has no business sitting at 46.5, so I’m all over the under here.

Pick: UNDER 46.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Like in the previous game, I don’t understand why this total is 47. The Buffalo Bills being roughly nine-point favorites suggests a blowout, but did anything about Josh Allen last week suggest that they’ll put up 30+ points? While I like the Bills to win, let’s slow our roll. The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out an impressive win on the road last week in Denver, and there were things they did defensively that make me believe they won’t just roll over against the Bills. Offensively, the Raiders will run the heck out Josh Jacobs to avoid a shootout, and after seeing the Bills run defense last week, I trust Jacobs can do it successfully.

Pick: UNDER 47

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions

I can’t wait to see what Ford Field is like on Sunday. After an offseason of high expectations, the highest the Detroit Lions have had in years, they went into Kansas City and took down the defending champs. Offensively, this team is a well-oiled machine, and after the Seattle Seahawks’ defense let Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell embarrass them last week, I expect the Lions to do the same. Plus, while I’m still bullish on the Lions, I don’t think their defense is as good as they’re being made out to be. In all likelihood, the defense would have been torn apart if the Chiefs had players who could catch. This could be a shootout, so bank on the over.

Pick: OVER 47.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Yes, I know the Dallas Cowboys put up 40 points last week, but let’s break it down. First, having a special teams touchdown in back-to-back weeks would be insane and near statistically impossible. Plus, I won’t bank on them securing a defensive touchdown again, despite what you think about Zach Wilson. The New York Jets defense is freaking awesome, so with their ferocious front and lights-out secondary combined, the Cowboys’ offense won’t have it nearly as easy as last week against an ugly Giants defense.

Pick: Cowboys UNDER 23.5 Total Points

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

We all saw what the San Francisco 49ers’ defense did to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense last week. It was something else. That said, there is no way the Los Angeles Rams’ offense does anything similar to what they did last week in Seattle. I refuse to believe Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams, and Cam Akers will give the 49ers’ defense fits. There is no way, right? I’m not trying to overthink this, so let’s fade the Rams against the best defense in football.

Pick: Rams UNDER 18.5 Total Points

