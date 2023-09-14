AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023 Week 2 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls in Week 2.

1. Tyreek Hill +800 (Last week: +2000)

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, and he brought that to the table again in their Week 1 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill posted the best numbers of the week, catching 11 balls for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a result, it’s hardly a surprise Hill saw his odds climb to the top of the odds board after getting bet down from +2000 to +800.

2. Justin Jefferson +1000 (Last week: +1400)

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. Jefferson kicked off Week 1 with another stellar offensive showing, hauling in nine catches for 150 yards. With another banner performance in the books for Jefferson to begin the year, he’s seen his odds bet down from +1400 to +1000.

3. Christian McCaffrey +1100 (Last week: +1400)

Running back Christian McCaffrey got off to a hot start in Week and was a big contributor in the San Francisco 49ers blowout win in Pittsburgh. McCaffrey tallied 152 yards on the ground and a touchdown, which led to his odds rising from +1400 to +1100.

4. (Tie) Ja’Marr Chase +2200 (Last week: +1100)

Ja’Marr Chase might have won his first Offensive Player of the Year award last season if he didn’t miss time. However, he didn’t get off to a glowing start in Week 1, with Chase compiling just five receptions for 39 yards. Still, explosive games are on the horizon for Chase, and with his price falling from +1100 to +2200, now might be a good time to buy in.

4. (Tie) Nick Chubb +2200 (Last week: +1800)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was among the league leaders in rushing yards last year, and for an offense that loves to run the ball, he should be right there again in 2023. In the Browns’ Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb rushed for 106 yards. Even though Chubb got by the 100-yard mark, he still saw his odds dip from +1800 to +2200.

6. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Miami Dolphins got off to a raging start on offense in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and a big reason for that was the performance their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, demonstrated. The former Alabama signal-caller led Miami to a win after throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa owns +3000 odds to win OPOY.

6. (Tie) Tony Pollard +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

With the Dallas Cowboys backfield entirely in the hands of running back Tony Pollard, he’s already showing the football world why he’s a candidate to take home Offensive Player of the Year. Pollard rushed for 70 yards in the opener and had two touchdowns, helping him rise inside the top ten at +3000.

8. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +3500 (Last week: +2200)

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is expected to be healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023. Lamar Jackson got paid in the offseason but didn’t exactly play like it in the opener against the Houston Texans. With a lackluster Week 1, Jackson saw his odds drop from +2200 to +3500.

8. (Tie) Breece Hall +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

There were some question marks surrounding how healthy and explosive Breece Hall would be to begin this season after having his rookie year cut short due to injury. Hall broke out for two big runs against the Buffalo Bills and tallied 127 yards on the ground, helping him bust into the top ten at +3500.

8. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

If you’re looking for one of the most dynamic young wide receivers in the NFL, look no further than Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s the top target in this offense, and many are bullish about him taking his game to another level in 2023. St. Brown boasts +3500 odds to win the award.

Offensive Player of the Year Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 800 2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 1000 3 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 1100 4. (Tie) Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 2200 4. (Tie) Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 2200 6. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 3000 6. (Tie) Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys 3000 8. (Tie) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 3500 8. (Tie) Breece Hall New York Jets 3500 8. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 3500

