AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race Week 4 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023 are all high-end signal callers. SportsGrid checks in weekly.

1. Tua Tagovailoa +350 (Last week: +500)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top headlines in the NFL through three weeks. Despite the running game getting ink, Tagovailoa put together a very impressive showing in Miami’s 70-20 win over Denver in Week 3. Tagovailoa saw his MVP odds bet down after that matchup from +500 to +350.

2. Patrick Mahomes +500 (Last week: +500)

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes hasn’t already won or can’t do? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback put together his best showing of the 2023 season against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes maintained his +500 MVP odds over the last week.

3. Josh Allen +700 (Last week: +1000)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can sling it with the best in NFL circles. Allen has looked the part of an MVP candidate over the last two weeks and is right back in the mix. Allen saw his MVP odds rise from +1000 to +700 ahead of a crucial Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins.

4. Jalen Hurts +800 (Last week: +1000)

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP last year and had the true breakout campaign that many folks were expecting from him. Hurts looked much like he did in 2022 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, and as a result, saw his MVP odds bet down from +1000 to +800.

5. Justin Herbert +1300 (Last week: +1400)



Although Justin Herbert has yet to reach his ceiling as an NFL franchise quarterback, there’s much to like about his profile. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers picked up their first victory of the year in Week 3, and he was a big reason why, leading to his MVP odds rising from +1400 to +1300.

6. Lamar Jackson +1400 (Last week: +1200)

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. Jackson has what it takes to be a star quarterback in the NFL, and he looked the part with over 100 yards rushing in Week 3. Still, with the Ravens getting upset by the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson saw his MVP odds fall from +1200 to +1400.

7. (Tie) Trevor Lawrence +2000 (Last week: +1200)

There was much to like about Trevor Lawrence and how he broke out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sophomore season. In saying that, Lawrence has yet to replicate what he did last year in 2023 and has continued to see his odds drop from +1200 to +2000.

7. (Tie) Joe Burrow +2000 (Last week: +1400)

Joe Burrow has not looked like himself on the football field with a lingering calf issue. It’s tough watching him out there right now, knowing very well what he’s capable of with more mobility. Burrow saw his MVP odds tail off from +1400 to +2000 over the last week.

7. (Tie) Brock Purdy +2000 (Last week: +2000)

With all of the weapons surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, it’s not a surprise he finds himself lurking in the race. Purdy has looked the part of a real MVP contender and continues to hang around with +2000 odds.

10. Dak Prescott +2500 (Last week: +1600)

Dak Prescott remains a high-end quarterback in the league, and there’s much to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. However, Prescott would probably like a redo in their Week 3 clash with the Arizona Cardinals, which saw his odds drop from +1600 to +2500.

NFL MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 350 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 500 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 700 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 800 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 1300 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1400 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 2000 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 2000 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 2000 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 2500

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.