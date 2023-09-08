Austin Ekeler's Touchdown Tango: Week 1 Betting Spotlight by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

As we kick off the NFL season, a particular game on the horizon is catching our eye. Everyone’s talking about a high-scoring affair between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. One player is poised to be at the center of the action: Austin Ekeler.

Now, some might be hesitant about the odds placed on him. He’s sitting at a -155 price. But before you write him off, consider this: when Ekeler returned to the team last year, he showcased the dynamism of the Chargers’ offense. His chances of scoring are considerably high with an open playbook that promises multiple red zone opportunities.

What’s incredibly enticing about Ekeler is his versatility. He’s not just a traditional running back who punches in touchdowns from the one-yard line â€“ although he’s proven he can do that, too. Ekeler has become a favorite target for dump-off passes. These short, often overlooked plays have led to numerous touchdowns for him in the past. Picture this: The Chargers are on the eight-yard line. Instead of a traditional run or a long pass, a quick dump-off to Ekeler could easily result in six points. This dual-threat capability makes him such a valuable asset in the red zone.

Playing on turf in what’s expected to be a high-scoring game only amplifies Ekeler’s potential. This week, we’re confident in taking that -155 bet. The odds suggest multiple ways for Ekeler to score touchdowns, and all indicators point to him finding the end zone in Week 1.

