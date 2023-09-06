Big Blue's Rise: Unpacking the Giants' Playoff Potential by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the vibrant world of the NFL, the New York Giants have been the talk of the town, with most of the attention pivoting towards their main man under center, Daniel Jones. Giants’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, faced questions regarding Jones’ performance trajectory from last season. Daboll’s response was straightforward, “This is a new year. Everybody needs to get better. Including Daniel.” He emphasized that each season brings challenges and commended Jones for having a solid training camp.

Daboll’s assertion doesn’t come without merit. Jones, indeed, had an impressive end to the last season. But can he sustain that momentum? Daboll cautions against riding on past glories, focusing on the here and now: preparing for a formidable opponent in the Dallas Cowboys.

The chatter around big contracts and subsequent performance is a staple in the world of sports. Do players, having secured hefty paychecks, falter under the weight of their own expectations? Daboll seems unbothered. He stands firm in his confidence in Jones, observing his determination and focus up close.

And it’s not just Daboll who is optimistic. The consensus is that the Giants, under the astute leadership of their coach, have honed a gritty, determined style of play. With Saquon Barkley making defenses tremble and Jones showing notable improvement, especially in his running game, the Giants are a force to be reckoned with.

Jones’ progression cannot be understated. Earlier in his career, he was often criticized for turnovers, a mix of fumbles and interceptions. However, last season displayed a considerable evolution in his gameplay. He ran the ball decisively, made crucial passes, and significantly cut down on his errors.

This improved version of Jones, combined with the aggressive gameplay of the Giants, has many, including seasoned commentators, believing that they are a true playoff contender. The murmurs around them beating the Cowboys are growing louder. Even the painful memory of being thwarted by Philly doesn’t deter the belief that this Giants team could make a deep playoff run, possibly reaching the NFC title game.

The Giants have seemingly found the perfect blend of talent, strategy, and sheer willpower. While some may label this optimism as overzealous, there’s no denying that the Giants, with their special coach at the helm and a revamped Jones leading the charge, are on the cusp of greatness. Only time will tell if they live up to the mounting expectations. But for now, Big Blue’s prospects seem brighter than they have in years.

