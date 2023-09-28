Breaking Down Blockbuster Damian Lillard Trade by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Talk about a blockbuster! The NBA landscape was shaken to its core Wednesday afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns finalized a three-team deal that will send Damian Lillard to the Bucks to join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Immediately, the Bucks became championship frontrunners, but how did all sides genuinely do in the deal?

Here are our grades.

Milwaukee Bucks

Acquired: Damian Lillard

What else is there to say, but wow? For months, the NBA community has been waiting for Portland and the Miami Heat to finalize a deal to send Dame to South Beach, his preferred destination, but Milwaukee swooped in and made a deal happen. Kudos to them for hearing the noise in the media that Giannis was making about how he wants to play in a winning culture, failing to express a long-term commitment to the Bucks. The ball is in your court, Giannis!

Acquiring a superstar in the NBA isn’t cheap, and the Bucks paid a premium. They sent out Jrue Holiday, a focal point of the team’s 2021 championship roster and well-respected leader in the locker room. As vital as he’s been to the Bucks’ success in recent years, he isn’t Damian Lillard. Additionally, the Bucks sent Grayson Allen to Phoenix in the deal, costing the Bucks valuable depth on the wing.

Nonetheless, a pairing of Lillard and Antetokounmpo will be insane on the court, deservedly placing the Bucks at the forefront of the NBA championship conversation. They still have most of their depth intact but could use help on the wing. However, by no means should Bucks fans be sweating their backup wings right now. They got the deal done, added a top-ten player in basketball, and have an open championship window for the next five years.

Grade: A

Portland Trail Blazers

Acquired: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 First Round Bucks Picks, Additional Swaps

Dame’s time in Portland is finally up. While Portland wanted to do right by the greatest player in their franchise’s history, GM Joe Cronin remained patient, didn’t give into Dame’s sole demand to go to Miami, and got a package in return that will further advance Portland’s rebuild.

Holiday headlines the package, and by all indications, he’ll be re-routed to a contender for a return that’ll likely give Portland a few additional picks. Deandre Ayton is now a Blazer, as the former first-overall pick ran out of time in Phoenix. For a Blazers’ team that lacks any interior presence, Ayton has talent that, ideally, will benefit from a pressure-free environment. Portland also landed Toumani Camara, the Suns’ second-round draft choice in June’s draft, who should have an immediate opportunity to compete for significant minutes in the frontcourt.

It’s hard to win a trade in the NBA when you’re the team that trades away the superstar. The picks and potential are excellent, but at the end of the day, none of what Portland returned will match what Dame brought to the Blazers’ organization. Still, it’s a new day for the Blazers, and while final judgment on their trade will be done once Holiday’s fate is settled, for now, they got off fine.

Grade: Bâ€¦ for now

Phoenix Suns

Acquired: Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, Grayson Allen

What a deal the Suns just pulled off. Parting ways with Ayton was a long time coming. It would never work out for Ayton in Phoenix, given how last season went for him and the money he’s owed. Jusuf Nurkic isn’t anywhere near the talent that Ayton is, but he’s a vet in this league who knows his role. In a lineup with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, that’s all you want.

Despite additionally parting ways with Camara, their second-round pick, adding Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson, and Nassir Little is incredible for depth. Allen could have a pathway to serious minutes in the Suns’ offense and is already a proven contributor. Johnson and Little are former first-round draft picks who may not be heavily relied upon but provide competent depth to a top-heavy roster.

Nonetheless, getting away from Ayton’s contract is a win.

Grade: B+

