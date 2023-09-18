Broadcaster Says What Everyone Thinking After Rams Last-Second Kick Vs. 49ers Sean McVay turned out to be either Enemy No. 1 or the Sunday Savior by Sean T. McGuire 16 Minutes Ago

Sean McVay was viewed as both Enemy No. 1 and the Sunday Savior after the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The drastic difference came down to which team a bettor backed in the Week 2 contest.

Trailing 30-20 with four seconds left in the matchup, the Rams head coach sent his field goal unit onto the field for a last-second kick. Brett Maher converted on a 38-yard chip shot to make the final verdict 30-23 in favor of the visiting Niners.

Meaningless kick, right? Not so much.

The 49ers entered the contest as a 7.5-point road favorite. BetMGM received 46% of the handle on San Francisco to cover the spread, as revealed Sunday morning.

Maher’s kick, however, ultimately helped the Rams jump through the back door. Should McVay and company not have spiked the ball with four ticks left in regulation, or not attempted a last-second field goal and instead tried for a play into the end zone, chances are those who took the 49ers to cover the spread would have won. Sixty-two percent of spread tickets at BetMGM were on San Francisco, indicating there was a majority of losers.

FOX broadcaster Mark Sanchez put it together while on the air and expressed how so many 49ers’ backers felt in that moment.

“Bad beats,” Sanchez said on the FOX broadcast after a chuckle. “Oh, man.”

One bettor at @DKSportsbook had a $64,755.07 wager on Rams +7.5



He wins on this meaningless FG at the buzzer.



Final score: 49ers 30, Rams 23pic.twitter.com/a0gVVL7a0A — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 17, 2023

It wasn’t bad news for everyone, though. Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes shared a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a $64,755.07 wager on the Rams to cover the 7.5 points, and earned a payout due to McVay’s decision.