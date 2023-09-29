Can Arizona's Low-Pressure Defense Tackle Brock Purdy's Momentum? by SportsGrid 16 Minutes Ago

Brock Purdy sets his sights on the Arizona Cardinals after a stellar performance against the New York Giants, who have the most aggressive blitz in the NFL. Despite facing the Giants on a short week, Purdy still delivered over 300 passing yards. Now, with more time in hand, he’s preparing to tackle a nearly polar opposite defense.

The Cardinals are a bottom-five rate-blitzing team when exerting pressure on rival quarterbacks. When we dig deep into Purdy’s stats, mainly when he isn’t under duress, they are impressive. This season alone, he ranks No. 2 in EPA per dropback, No. 2 in success rate, and No. 2 in yards per attempt at 9.7. Moreover, when the pocket’s clear, he’s managed to clinch the No. 5 spot in completion rate.

This proficient record might take a hit without his top receiver, Deebo Samuel. However, the potential return of Brandon Aiyuk can balance the scales and aid in a successful aerial assault.

While comparisons with other teams can sometimes be misleading, it’s worth noting that the San Francisco 49ers have proven more adept in the red zone than the Dallas Cowboys. The latter had numerous golden opportunities against the Cardinals but failed to leverage them. Much of this failure can be attributed to Mike McCarthy’s play-calling strategies.

Switching gears, an interesting facet will be the 49ers’ run defense inside the red zone. Contrary to their typical performance, they’re No. 31 in success rate allowed, No. 31 in EPA per attempt allowed, and trail at No. 32 in first downs per rushing attempt, allowing opposing running backs significant leeway. This could be James Conner’s chance to ink his name on the scoreboard with a touchdown.

The spotlight remains on Purdy, especially against the Cardinals, who aren’t as stringent in their pressure as some of his previous opponents. With Kyle Shanahan orchestrating the passing strategy, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

