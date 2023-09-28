Can the Milwaukee Bucks Win on Talent Alone? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When you mention the recent NBA buzz, a name that instantly jumps out is Damian Lillard, or as fans affectionately call him, Dame. The news about him joining the Milwaukee Bucks has left everyone in awe and a flurry of questions.

Damian Lillard is undeniably a closer. It’s that simple. His ability to shut games down is unparalleled. When the game is on the line, the ball is in Lillard’s hands.

But what does this mean for the Bucks? Specifically, how does this move mesh with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and other stars in Milwaukee?

While Giannis can generate offense by attacking the rim, his perimeter shooting has always been the subject of scrutiny. When you pair Lillard with someone like Giannis, who might face challenges in creating shots from the perimeter, it balances the floor. It’s a dynamic duo where Lillard can capitalize on situations when Giannis drives and kicks out.

But with such a powerful roster, one might think the Bucks are the obvious favorites for the NBA title. Still, nothing is certain in the NBA.

Health is our primary concern. Lillard has had his share of injuries. Khris Middleton was limited in games last season. Giannis, too has had his struggles. And let’s not forget Brook Lopez, whose age might just be catching up with him.

And there’s more. The recent departure of PJ Tucker is a notable one. He might’ve just added five points to the scoreboard, but his tenacity on defense, leadership skills, and the sheer energy he brought to the locker room are irreplaceable.

On paper, the Bucks look formidable, almost like an NBA 2K dream team. But basketball isn’t played on paper or consoles. The real challenges lie on the hardwood.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a team filled with promise and potential. But crowning them NBA champions already? That’s a leap we’re not ready to take.

