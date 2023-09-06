Can the Steelers Go Above Their Win Total and Take the Division? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When it comes to consistent performance in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand as a testament. With Mike Tomlin at the helm, the Steelers are a paradigm of stability and success. Let’s bring some stats into play: under Tomlin, the Steelers have never recorded less than eight wins. In fact, they’ve always managed to avoid a losing record. Fast forward to the last season, they wrapped up the campaign with an impressive run, clinching six of their final eight matches. They finished with a decent 9-8 overall record.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Looking at the betting sphere, the win total for Pittsburgh this year stands at 8.5, with the over getting a juicy -150. Honestly, these odds aren’t a surprise. Given their consistent track record, the inclination towards the over makes absolute sense. And while the AFC North is a veritable gladiator arena with formidable contenders, the Steelers are no pushovers.

The Steelers have what it takes to reign supreme in the AFC North. Of course, there’s stiff competition. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens shouldn’t be overlooked, especially given their Super Bowl contention potential.

However, one can’t turn a blind eye to the Steelers’ prowess. Their defense, particularly, is a force to reckon with. An elite pass rush coupled with a top-tier secondary lays the foundation for their defensive brilliance.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Offensively, they’ve got a robust line-up too. After his learning phase last year, Kenny Pickett is anticipated to come into his own this season. Let’s not forget Najee Harris in the backfield, who adds a different dimension to the offense.

But the crown jewel, in many ways, remains Coach Mike Tomlin. Here’s a man with a stellar coaching record devoid of losing seasons. If you’re betting against the Steelers based on the team total, you’re essentially betting against Tomlin. And history suggests that might not be the wisest wager.

All in all, be bullish about the Pittsburgh Steelers. With a sprinkle of luck and a few breaks going their way, this team could not just top their division but also pose significant challenges come playoff time. Their defense is a fortress, and if the offense clicks, the Steelers are set to turn heads this season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away. Sign up for SportsGrid Daily, our everyday newsletter.