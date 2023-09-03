Chiefs in Fantasy Football 2023: Spotlight on Key Players

As the NFL’s 2023 season gets underway, fantasy football managers are on the lookout for prime draft targets. The Kansas City Chiefs remain an epicenter of fantasy talent, thanks to their potent offensive attack led by Patrick Mahomes. Below, we break down where the Chiefs’ key players should rank in your draft.

The Patrick Mahomes Dilemma

Super Flex Leagues

For Super Flex leagues, which allow for two starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes stands out. The Chiefs QB should either be the first or second pick, solidifying his spot atop the NFL hierarchy.

Standard Single Quarterback Leagues

Even in single QB leagues, the temptation to grab Mahomes in the early third round is real, especially in 10-team leagues. The competitive advantage that an elite quarterback offers is hard to pass up.

Running Back Conundrum

The Emergence of Pacheco

While names like Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire resonate with fans, Pacheco seems poised for a breakout year. Though a slow recovery from shoulder surgery has dampened his preseason presence, he is a tempting low-end RB2 option. With a 4.23 speed and a hunger for contact, Pacheco’s value in fantasy football is undeniable.

McKinnon’s Moment?

After a stellar 2022 end-of-season stretch, some managers may have hopes for McKinnon. While he showed flashes of brilliance, consistency is key, making Pacheco the safer option in 2023.

Wide Receivers: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not

From Skyy Moore to Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS), the Chiefs have depth at the wide receiver position. MVS, in a contract year, will look to establish his value. Meanwhile, newcomers like Rushy Rice offer potential as the season progresses. And don’t forget about Justin Ross, a roster addition who promises selective explosive plays.

The Tight End Titan: Travis Kelce

No discussion about the Chiefs’ offense is complete without mentioning Travis Kelce. The tight end continues to dominate both on the field and in fantasy football. While all players inevitably decline with age, there’s little to suggest that 2023 won’t be another banner year for Kelce.

Conclusion: Chiefs Galore in 2023

For fantasy managers seeking firepower, the Chiefs offer a plethora of options. From Mahomes at quarterback to emerging stars in the backfield and a talented receiving corps, Kansas City looks set to dominate fantasy leaderboards. Whether you’re aiming for a tried-and-true superstar or hunting for the next breakout sensation, the Chiefs have someone for you.

