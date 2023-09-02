College Basketball National Championship Odds Power Rankings

The college basketball regular season is just two months away, so it’s time to start looking at some futures ahead of the new season. Can the Jayhawks find their way to a second national title in three years?

Below, we’ll highlight the top ten odds favorites from FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2023-24 National Championship.

1. Kansas Jayhawks (+1000)



The Jayhawks have not only kept Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullars Jr. but have also landed some serious talent through the transfer portal. Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson and Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake headline the incoming group as the Jayhawks look to win a second national title in three years.

2. Duke Blue Devils (+1200)



Duke returns a boatload from last year’s talented squad. They’re all a year older and, as always, bring in even more talent with their incoming recruiting class. Jared McCain, TJ Power, Sean Stewart, and Caleb Foster all rank within the top 25 nationally. They’ll be able to ease into their arrivals in Durham with an unusual amount of older talent in the Blue Devils starting lineup.

3. Purdue Boilermakers (+1400)



Purdue returns many key pieces, including their freshman backcourt and reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey. He’s the overwhelming favorite to repeat for the award, while Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will need to take a step forward in their sophomore campaigns for this team to see postseason success.

4. Michigan State Spartans (+1400)

Sparty’s starting five will remain essentially unchanged, with four starters returning and five-star recruit Xavier Booker rounding out the starting five. It’s one of the most talented and experienced teams in Lansing within the past decade, leaving Tom Izzo with plenty of weapons equipped for a deep NCAA Tournament run next season.

5. Kentucky Wildcats (+1600)



John Calipari is in desperate need of a successful season in Lexington. The Kentucky faithful quickly turned on him after the past few seasons of failure, and another year of mediocrity could put him on the hot seat. Thankfully, the top-ranked recruiting class and the return of Antonio Reeves set the Wildcats up to be a Final Four contender in 2023-24.

6. Connecticut Huskies (+1800)



The defending national champions are far from rebuilding despite losing three starters. They are simply reloading with the return of center Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton, along with the arrival of five-star recruit Stephon Castle.

7. Creighton Bluejays (+2000)

This price surprised us. Despite losing do-it-all point guard Ryan Nembhard to Gonzaga, the Bluejays remain within the top ten odds to cut down the nets in April. Two-way center Ryan Kalkbrenner will be a Big East Player of the Year candidate. Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman, paired with Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth, will keep the Bluejays as a potential second-weekend squad next year.

8. Tennessee Volunteers (+2000)



After Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum committed to Tennessee earlier this offseason, the Volunteers felt like a trendy Final Four pick after scooping up such a talent. His de-commitment hurts, but the returns of three key players, Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, and Josiah-Jordan James, keep this team within the top ten. Keep an eye on Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht as well: the former Big Sky star averaged over 20 points per game a season ago.

9. Houston Cougars (+2000)



The Cougs will be a top-notch team every year Kelvin Sampson is on the sidelines. The same goes for 2023-24, where incoming transfers LJ Cryer and Damian Dunn will join forces, with Jamal Shead, Emanuel Sharp, and Terrance Arceneaux as the key contributors to this squad.

10. Arizona Wildcats (+2500)



The Wildcats will be excited to get the new season underway with hopes of washing last season’s first-round exit at the NCAA Tournament out of their mouths. Big man Oumar Ballo will return as the focal point, while Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love, and Keshad Johnson are incoming transfers. It may take some time for these pieces to mesh, but this roster has a good level of versatility.

