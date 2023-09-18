College Football Heisman Betting Trends: Ewers and Penix Jr. Making Moves by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The race for the coveted Heisman Trophy heats up as college football progresses into its prime season. Bettors have shown significant interest in a slew of candidates, adjusting odds and expectations along the way. Here’s a rundown of the latest trends that are worth noting.

Line movement (open, current)

Caleb Williams +500, +350

Shedeur Sanders +12500, +1800

Travis Hunter +15000, off the board (injury)

Shedeur Sanders began the season as a massive underdog with opening odds of +12500. However, he’s made significant strides, with odds narrowing down to +1800 in the last week and currently. The Colorado Buffaloes signal caller leads the way with 20.3% of the ticket count and 20.5% of the handle, demonstrating high bettor confidence in him.

Highest Ticket%

Shedeur Sanders 20.3%

Travis Hunter 18.3%

Caleb Williams 7.5%

The journey for Travis Hunter has been a roller coaster. Starting at a whopping +15000, his odds dropped dramatically to +3500 last week. Currently, however, he’s off the board after suffering an injury from a violent hit this past weekend. The Buffaloes two-way star is expected to miss at least a few weeks but still holds a robust 18.3% ticket percentage and 14.7% handle.

Highest Handle%

Shedeur Sanders 20.5%

Travis Hunter 14.7%

Caleb Williams 14.1%

Caleb Williams has been a consistent front-runner in the betting circle. With opening odds of +500, he remains steady at +350 from last week and now. The quarterback of the USC Trojans has a 7.5% ticket percentage and a 14.1% handle, marking him as a favorite among some bettors. The larger handle indicates some big-money bets on Williams.

Sam Hartman saw his odds drift from +1400 to +2500 but has since gained momentum to currently sit at +900. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pivot accounts for 6.4% of the ticket and 7.6% of the handle after throwing three touchdowns and over 300 yards this weekend.

The young Michigan Wolverines talent, J.J. McCarthy, shifted from opening odds of +2500 to +1400 last week and stands at +1800 now. He’s backed by 4.2% of the ticket and 4.5% of the handle.

Biggest Liability

Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter

Sam Hartman

Jordan Travis has seen a slight oscillation in his journey. From +1200 to a drop at +850 and now at +1100, the Florida State Seminoles signal caller holds 4.1% of the ticket and a respectable 6.3% handle.

Quinn Ewers‘ journey has been on an upward trajectory. Starting at +1400, improving to +1000, and currently standing strong at +600. He garners 2.9% of the ticket and 3.0% of the handle after accounting for three touchdowns this weekend and improving his Texas Longhorns team to 3-0.

Lastly, Michael Penix Jr. started the season at +1600, dropped to +850, and is now at a promising +550. With 2.8% ticket and 3.3% handle percentages, he remains undervalued in the Heisman conversation. Especially after throwing for nearly 500 yards and four scores this past weekend to get his Washington Huskies a dominant win over Michigan State.

The Heisman Trophy race remains as unpredictable as ever. While some players have emerged as clear favorites, the unpredictability of college football means any of these contenders could rise or fall in the coming weeks. Bettors should keep an eye on these trends and adjust their strategies accordingly.

