Damian Lillard Trade Fallout: Suns Bolster Depth, Title Odds Narrow by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Wednesday saw the Portland Trail Blazers deal superstar point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team blockbuster involving the Phoenix Suns.

While Lillard’s arrival in Milwaukee will draw most of the attention, the Suns added much-needed depth behind their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, with Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson, and Nassir Little all headed to the desert. Phoenix parted ways with disgruntled center Deandre Ayton, sending the talented 25-year-old to Rip City.

The new acquisitions have caused Phoenix’s championship odds to narrow from +600 to +550, the third-shortest overall and the shortest among Western Conference clubs.

Whether this will be the year the Suns claim their first-ever title remains to be seen, but general manager James Jones has the organization well-positioned to make a serious run.

FanDuel NBA Championship Odds

Team Odds Milwaukee Bucks +360 Boston Celtics +500 Phoenix Suns +550 Denver Nuggets +650 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Golden State Warriors +1700 Cleveland Cavaliers +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Los Angeles Clippers +2100

