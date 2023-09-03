Deion Sanders, Colorado Weren’t Only Ones Granted Big Win Vs. TCU Safe to say the Buffaloes won't be a 21-point underdog in the future by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football program are the talk of college football after they went on the road as a 21-point underdog and defeated the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in their season debut.

It’s safe to say oddsmakers won’t make the Buffaloes a three-touchdown underdog any more.

It served as a major win for college football bettors who backed Coach Prime and company. BetMGM revealed prior to kickoff Saturday that 93% of moneyline tickets were on the Buffaloes. Those tickets represented 68% of the moneyline handle.

Colorado opened +900 to defeat TCU before it was moved to +650 before the opener. For bettors that jumped on the Buffaloes when the line opened, a $10 wager turned into a $100 total payout.

Colorado, which went 1-11 last season, snapped a streak of 24 consecutive losses as an underdog of 21 points or more, per ESPN. Fifty-eight percent of the spread handle was on the Buffaloes at BetMGM, which proved to be an easy victory in a back-and-forth thriller.