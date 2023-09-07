Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Preview by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

This season opener is more than just another game for the Detroit Lions; it’s a “measuring stick game.” They’ve been seen as a lesser team for most of the offseason, but with recent developments, they might prove critics wrong. A win would make a statement over the defending Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

The defending champions face multiple hurdles. Tight end Travis Kelce, a key player for the Chiefs, is listed as questionable. Kelce’s play is still uncertain due to a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise. Given it’s been just 48 hours since the injury, it’s hard to see him hitting the field tonight. Additionally, Chris Jones might also be absent. This would be a significant blow for the Chiefs defensively.

From a 6.5-point advantage for Kansas City at the beginning of the offseason, the betting line has now moved to just 4.5 in favor of the Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions face a significant challenge. However, their odds have considerably improved with the possible absence of both Kelce and Jones. The Lions have shifted from the underdogs to a team with a legitimate chance to make a statement.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are under immense pressure. The narrative could quickly become about how they can’t perform without their star players, putting additional pressure on Patrick Mahomes to showcase his abilities without his regular weapons.

This season opener promises to be an intense, high-stakes game for both teams. For the Lions, it’s an opportunity to announce their arrival as contenders. For the Chiefs, it’s about proving their depth and resilience. Regardless of the outcome, this game sets the tone for the 2023 NFL season. And for fans and bettors alike, it’s going to be one to watch.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.