Happy International Talk Like a Pirate Day! Top 5 Pittsburgh Pirates of All Time by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Ahoy, Bucs enthusiasts! Set yer MLB compass to yesteryears, and let’s embark on a hunt through the rich waters of Pirates’ history. From hidden treasures to legendary captains, here be the five mightiest Pirates to ever swing a bat and steer the ship to victory.

Roberto Clemente – Pirates: 1955-1972

Career Stats: .317 batting average, 3,000 hits, 1,416 runs

Blimey! Clemente, the heart and soul of the Pirates, left an indelible mark on the game. Not just a swashbuckler at the plate, this right fielder was known for his cannon arm, plundering base-runners hopes of taking an extra base.

Willie Stargell – Pirates: 1962-1982

Career Stats: 475 home runs, 1,540 RBIs, .282 batting average

Ahoy mateys! Pops Stargell hoisted the Jolly Roger high with his towering home runs. A true captain, he steered the Bucs to their World Series title in ’79 with a hearty “We Are Family” chant.

Honus Wagner – Pirates 1900-1917

Career Stats: .328 batting average, 3,420 hits, 723 stolen bases

Arrr! The Flying Dutchman, they called him. Wagner was a force to be reckoned with, both at shortstop and with his bat. This buccaneer swiped more bases than many in his era and is often deemed the best shortstop ever to sail the baseball seas.

Bill Mazeroski – Pirates 1956-1972

Career Stats: 138 home runs, 853 RBIs, .260 batting average

Shiver me timbers! Mazeroski is known for the most famous home run in Pirates history – his walk-off in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series. An anchor at second base, his defense was as golden as the doubloons of legend.

Paul Waner – Pirates 1926-1940

Career Stats: .333 batting average, 3,152 hits, 1,627 runs

Yo ho ho! Big Poison Waner, a true marauder of the outfield, had a knack for finding the gaps and racking up hits. His consistency and prowess at the plate made him a feared adversary in any duel.

So, there ye have it, shipmates! The legends that have made the Pittsburgh Pirates the proud and storied franchise it is today. Hoist the Jolly Roger, sing a shanty, and remember these legendary buccaneers as we set sail for another season on the high seas of baseball.

