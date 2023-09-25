How Serious is Derek Carr's Injury and What Does it Mean for the Saints? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In what started as a dominant NFL performance, the New Orleans Saints led with a 17-0 score against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. All seemed in their favor until midway through the third quarter when the unexpected occurred. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered what appeared to be an injury to his right throwing shoulder and was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

Enter Jameis Winston.

While Winston took the reins, the momentum shifted. The Packers staged a remarkable comeback to steal the victory, with the game concluding at 18-17. Adding to the Saints’ woes, rookie kicker Blake Grupe couldn’t seal the deal late in the fourth, missing a crucial field goal.

All eyes then turned to the extent of Carr’s injury. Our Dr. Chow, an expert in sports medicine, shared his insights after analyzing the injury footage. He pointed out potential concerns beyond just the AC joint. The possibility of chest or lung involvement arose, especially given that Carr was rushed to the hospital post-game. However, fans breathed a sigh of relief as Carr was discharged, indicating the absence of severe complications.

While it seems the injury is not long-term or requires surgical intervention, Dr. Chow’s analysis suggests it’s not just a minor setback. With speculations of it being an SC joint sprain, there’s a potential that Carr might need to sit out for a week or two.

This brings us to a pivotal juncture for the Saints. The likelihood of Derek Carr missing some game time paves the way for Jameis Winston to take the lead. The big question is: Can Winston rally the troops and lead the Saints to victory in Carr’s absence? Only the upcoming weeks will reveal the answer.

