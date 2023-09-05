How Travis Kelce Injury Impacted Chiefs-Lions Week 1 Spread Kelce hyper-extended his knee in Kansas City's practice by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters star tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee Tuesday and now his status is in question ahead of Kansas City’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport issued a follow-up report expressing Kelce’s absence is not believed to be long-term.

However, given the impact Kelce has had on the Chiefs’ offense in recent years, it’s no surprise oddsmakers shifted the Week 1 spread approximately 50 hours before kick off.

Kansas City, which was a 6.5-point home favorite on Monday, now is a 5.5-point favorite against Dan Campbell and company. The total was decreased by two points from 54.5 to 52.5.

Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones also has not reported to the team due to a contract issue, making it likely the 2022 First Team All-Pro will miss the season opener. Behind Mahomes, Kelce and Jones are arguably Kansas City’s two most impactful players.

The Chiefs remain 6-1 to win the Super Bowl and +350 to win the AFC.