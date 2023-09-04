NFL Week 1 Lines: Fade Defending Chiefs If Chris Jones Out? Kansas City is planning to face the Detroit Lions without its 2022 First Team All-Pro by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the 2023 NFL season Thursday night.

But there’s a chance Kansas City will begin its title defense without 2022 First Team All-Pro Chris Jones. Jones, who finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, has not reported to the Chiefs due to discontent regarding his contract. The Chiefs are planning to play without him.

Jones’ absence has cost a pretty penny thus far, but speculation now is that the Chiefs could be without the 6-foot-6, 298-pound defensive tackle for more than just their home opener. If that proves to be the case, Kansas City’s defense figures to be much more of a liability.

With that, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Dan Campbell and the Lions enter the contest with plans to run the ball down Kansas City’s throat. Perhaps that game plan helps Detroit keep it within one touchdown in Kansas City.

Here are the point spreads and totals for each game courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5), 54.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

(-2.5) San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 40.5

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5), 39.5

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-10), 43.5

(-2.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (47.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6), 45.5

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (-7), 38.5

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3), 41.5

(-4.5) Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 45.5

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5), 45.5

(-3.5) Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 45

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4), 44

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-1), 43.5

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-3), 50.5

(-3.5) Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 46.5

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

(-2.5) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 46.5