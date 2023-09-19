Jets vs. Patriots Preview: Ground Game the Key to Victory? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The New York Jets start the year running, playing two games against divisional rivals in the season’s first three weeks. This Sunday presents another challenge as they host the New England Patriots in a match where offensive action might be at a premium. Betting odds project a low-scoring affair, with an over-under set at 37. Despite being on the road, the Patriots are the slight favorites with a 2.5-point advantage.

Delving deeper into the Jets’ season so far raises some intriguing questions. Their surprise victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 shocked many, as the Bills are viewed as a significantly superior team. However, the Jets demonstrated tenacity and resilience, securing a win against the odds.

Contrastingly, Week 2 was nothing short of a disappointment. The Dallas Cowboys, boasting a potent front seven, exposed the weaknesses in the Jets’ game plan. Questions have arisen about the direction Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator, is taking this team. While no one expects an Aaron Rodgers level of play from Zach Wilson, the strategy in their last game left many baffled. The offense looked disjointed, and the approach seemed unclear.

To succeed against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, the Jets must have a clear game plan. Expecting quarterback Wilson to navigate this challenge single-handedly is asking too much. Instead, the focus should likely be on the running game. Utilizing talents like Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall on the ground could be the Jets’ key to success. These players must see more action, ensuring the Jets utilize their strengths.

Should the Jets neglect this strategy and their ground game, they may find victories hard to come by. And if the New York fan base is unhappy with a ground-and-pound approach, they might need to brace themselves for a challenging season. The path to success in the NFL is seldom straightforward, and adaptation will be crucial for the Jets.

