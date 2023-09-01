MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League postseason picture would look like if it started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (88-45) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) No. 5 – Chicago Cubs (71-62) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) No. 6 – San Francisco Giants (70-64)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the stretch run looming to kick off September.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their weekend series in style. Atlanta came out on top 8-7, and the two top teams in the NL have continued to prove their status as elite contenders. The Braves have won four in a row and eight of their last ten games, which has them five games ahead of the Dodgers for the top seed in the National League.

Even though the Milwaukee Brewers are sitting an impressive 15 games above .500 and leading the NL Central, they’re still not entirely on par with the Braves or Dodgers. Even with two straight losses, the Brew Crew have won eight of their last ten games and comfortably occupy a playoff position.

The three wild-card teams in the National League are the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants. Of the three, only the Giants were not in a playoff position at this time last week. The Cubs have won seven of their last ten games, including a series win over the Brewers, while the Phillies are also 7-3 over that same sample size. The Giants sit at 5-5 over their last ten contests.

