MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League postseason picture would look like if it started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (91-49) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) No. 5 – Chicago Cubs (76-65) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) No. 6 – Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the stretch run looming to kick off September.

The top two seeds in the National League look set between the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves remain in the driver’s seat for the top spot and sit 5.5 games clear of the Dodgers. Atlanta has posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games and is gearing up for another deep postseason run in 2023. The Dodgers have been mediocre to begin September and sit with five victories over their last ten games. Superstar MVP candidate Mookie Betts left the last Dodgers game with an injury, and his status is something to keep an eye on down the stretch.

In the NL Central, the race for the division crown is alive between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have won five of their last ten games, while the Cubs have gained some ground over that stretch and won seven of their last ten. The Cubs trail the Brewers by two games on September 8.

The National League wild-card picture remains cloudy. The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks hold the three positions. The Phillies have posted a 6-4 record over their last ten games and continue to hold onto the top wild-card spot. The D-Backs are a new entry into the final playoff spot in the NL over the last week after winning two games in a row. The Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants all remain in the hunt.

