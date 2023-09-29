MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League postseason picture would look like if it started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (103-56) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) No. 5 – Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) No. 6 – Miami Marlins (82-76)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back with the final series of the regular season upon us.

Headed into the final weekend of the MLB regular season, there’s plenty still on the line in the National League. The Braves have already clinched the top record in the league. Atlanta’s won four straight games and seven of their last ten overall. Not far behind the Braves are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who’ve locked up the second seed in the National League. The Dodgers have won six of their last ten games and conclude the regular season in San Francisco. Rounding out the division winners in the National League are the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have clinched the third seed in the NL and have won six of their last ten games.

The wild-card picture is where things become less apparent in the NL. The Philadelphia Phillies have locked down the top wild-card spot, but the final two positions are still up for grabs heading into the weekend. The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the Houston Astros for a three-game set this weekend and currently occupy the second wild-card position. The D-Backs sit two games clear of the Chicago Cubs, the closest team on the outside looking in. After the Braves swept the Cubs, they were leapfrogged by the Miami Marlins for the third and final NL wild-card spot. The Marlins have won six of their last ten games and hold a half-game lead over the Cubs. The Cincinnati Reds also trail the Marlins by 1.5 games for the NL’s final wild-card position.

