MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves on Top, Phillies Rising

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +125 (Last week: +115)

The Atlanta Braves have an MLB-best +231 run differential and own the top record in the league at 101-56. Atlanta is closing in on clinching the top seed in the National League and has two games in a row. Even with the Braves sitting atop the National League, they’ve still seen their odds of winning the NL Pennant take a slight dip over the last week from +115 to +125.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +190 (Last week: +200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are all but locked into the second seed in the National League. Even with not a lot to play for, the Dodgers have still managed to register seven wins over their last ten games. With another strong week in the books and their sights set on 100 wins, LA has seen their NL Pennant odds bet down from +200 to +190.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +550 (Last week: +700)

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the postseason to defend their National League crown and have posted six straight victories amidst an 8-2 stretch. With the Phillies getting hot ahead of the postseason, they’ve continued to see their odds rise. The Phillies NL Pennant odds took a jump from +700 to +550 over the last week.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +900 (Last week: +950)

Even though the Milwaukee Brewers have lost three straight games, they managed to clinch the NL Central on Tuesday night after the Chicago Cubs lost. The Brew Crew own a 5-5 record over their last ten games and have seen their odds of winning the National League climb from +950 to +900 over the last week of action.

5. Arizona Diamondbacks +2300 (Last week: +2900)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won seven of their last ten games and continue to occupy the second wild-card spot in the National League. With the D-Backs picking a good time of the year to get hot, they’ve continued to see their odds of winning the National League rise and were bet down from +2900 to +2300.

6. Miami Marlins +2700 (Last week: +3400)

The Miami Marlins have won six of their last ten games and are sitting just a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s final wild-card position. With the Marlins playing good baseball down the stretch and the Cubs suffering a big loss Tuesday, the Marlins odds of winning the NL Pennant have risen from +3400 to +2700 over the last week.

7. Chicago Cubs +3500 (Last week: +2500)

The Chicago Cubs have largely been on the struggle bus in the back half of September and have won just four of their last ten games. Chicago suffered a devastating loss on Tuesday night to the Braves but still continues occupying the final wild-card spot in the NL. Still, the Cubs’ odds of winning the National League have continued dropping over the last week from +2500 to +3500.

8. Cincinnati Reds +12000 (Last week: +5500)

The Cincinnati Reds have won two in a row and five of their last ten games. Cincinnati trails the final wild-card position in the National League by 1.5 games entering action on Wednesday. With that, the Reds have seen their National League Pennant odds continue dropping from +5500 to +12000 over the last week.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 125 Los Angeles Dodgers 190 Philadelphia Phillies 550 Milwaukee Brewers 900 Arizona Diamondbacks 2300 Miami Marlins 2700 Chicago Cubs 3500 Cincinnati Reds 12000

