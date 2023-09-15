New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Let Defense Reign by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

An NFL showdown at the Star in Dallas is on the horizon, and by the looks of things, this might be a low-scoring affair. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets face off, with a relatively conservative game total set at 38.5. Given their recent defensive displays and the expectations riding on both teams’ defenses (ranked top 10 last year in scoring), this shouldn’t be a surprise. These teams are geared up for what might be a top-five defensive performance this season.

Starting with the Cowboys, putting your chips on their team total going under 23.5 is a smart play. Here’s why: The Jets, with their fortified defense, can undoubtedly challenge the Cowboys, making it difficult for them to score over 23.5 points. Moreover, with the absence of Aaron Rodgers at the helm of the offense, the dynamics change quite a bit.

But here’s the conundrum. While there’s faith in the Jets’ defense, there’s reason to be hesitant about their offense’s ability to keep up. Even if the Cowboys score 21 points, they can potentially secure a win with a scoreline like 21-6, thereby covering as a 9.5-point favorite. The primary concern remains the Jets’ offense, which has struggled to find its rhythm.

The Cowboys’ previous encounter with the Giants was far from an offensive spectacle. Given the formidability of the Jets’ defensive unit, it’s tough to foresee the Cowboys gaining significant ground, hence the lean toward a total under 23.5 for Dallas.

Now, shifting gears to the game plan, Mike McCarthy‘s approach will be pivotal. It would be to the Cowboys’ advantage if he opts for a conservative game. The stakes rise if McCarthy gets too adventurous, unnecessarily opening up the aerial game in what is projected to be a close contest. The defining factor might boil down to which quarterback avoids putting his defense in compromising situations, especially with turnovers on their side of the field.

With the prowess of both defenses, why would either team take undue risks? For the Cowboys, the strategy should be simple: keep the chains moving, capitalize on field goals, and maintain ball possession. The Jets’ offense isn’t expected to light up the scoreboard, but if the Cowboys hand them favorable situations, they might make the most of it.

Unless McCarthy decides to outwit and ends up making erratic decisions leading to Dak Prescott throwing interceptions, this game should comfortably stay under the 38.5 mark.

All in all, the consensus points towards a defensive duel in Dallas. Both teams might adopt a ‘wait and watch’ strategy, capitalizing on the other’s errors. As bettors, the under 38.5 seems the way to go unless unexpected twists await on game day.

