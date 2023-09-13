NFC East Futures Odds: Giants Plummet, Cowboys Rise by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the NFL‘s constantly evolving landscape of the NFC East, we’ve witnessed some notable shifts recently. The division, boasting intense rivalries and dramatic showdowns, has seen its odds flip-flop as teams try to stake their claim at the top.

Starting with the New York Giants, their recent performances have clearly failed to impress the betting world. Their odds plummeting from +750 to a staggering 20 to 1 is a testament to their struggles. Such a dip positions them behind the Washington Commanders, who currently sit at 16 to 1. This shift is perplexing, especially considering the coaching acumen of Brian Daboll. He’s an adept tactician, arguably superior to Washington’s Ron Rivera. This new placement of the Giants is an overreaction by the odds-makers and an enticing bet for anyone looking to capitalize on long odds.

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, have slightly improved, moving from +175 to +115. They’re inching closer to the division’s pole position, occupied by the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently stand at -110 after experiencing a minor dip from -120. The Cowboys, despite their back-to-back win struggles, still look promising. Their defense, which has become a talking point lately, seems to be finding its groove. Some critics might chuckle at their recent performance, but their strides on the defensive end can’t be overlooked.

The Cowboys are the ones to place your chips on. Their holistic improvements, combined with their defensive resurgence, make them the frontrunners. But for those looking for a wildcard bet with a potential high return, the Giants at 20 to 1 might be a dark horse worth banking on.

