NFL AFC Week 3 Odds Power Rankings: Ravens, Dolphins Rising by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The AFC is stacked with elite teams and high-end quarterbacks who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid gives a weekly odds check-in.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +320 (Last week: +360)

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with an impressive victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Although the offense has yet to pop like we’re accustomed to seeing, the Chiefs still have the shortest odds to win the AFC after rising from +360 to +320 over the last week.

2. Baltimore Ravens +500 (Last week: +800)

The Baltimore Ravens have looked the part of an AFC contender through two weeks after knocking off the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens now boast the second-shortest odds to win the conference after getting bet down from +800 to +500.

3. Buffalo Bills +550 (Last week: +600)

The Buffalo Bills bounced back after a brutal Week 1 showing against the New York Jets and pummelled the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. With an impressive win on their resume, the Bills saw their AFC odds rise from +600 to +550 over the last week.

4. Miami Dolphins +700 (Last week: +850)

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an explosive offense, and even if that wasn’t on full display against New England in Week 2, they still picked up a win and improved to 2-0. The Dolphins saw their AFC odds bet down over the last week from +850 to +700.

5. Cincinnati Bengals +950 (Last week: +700)

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a struggle through two weeks for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals lost back-to-back games to AFC North rivals, the Ravens and Browns. With a difficult start to the year, the Bengals have seen their AFC odds drop from +700 to +950.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars +1200 (Last week: +1000)

The Jaguars kept the Chiefs offense at bay in Week 2 but could not pick up a victory. The Jags haven’t played a complete game through two weeks and have seen their AFC odds drop slightly from +1000 to +1200 over the last week.

7. Cleveland Browns +1400 (Last week: +950)

The Browns have looked much better defensively through two games than many people were expecting entering 2023. A season-ending injury to Nick Chubb does this group no favors. Their odds have fallen from +950 to +1400 over the last week.

8. Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (Last week: +1100)

There haven’t been many issues offensively through two games for the Los Angeles Chargers, but on defense, it’s another story. The Chargers are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of teams looking for their first win in Week 3. LA saw their odds of winning the AFC drop from +1100 to +1800.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers +2000 (Last week: +2700)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled offensively through two weeks, but their defense came to play on Monday Night Football in a big win against the Browns. The Steelers saw their odds of winning the AFC rise from +2700 to +2000 over the last week.

10. Tennessee Titans +2700 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

After a close loss in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, the Tennessee Titans followed that up with a big overtime victory over the Chargers. The Titans now sit with the tenth-shortest odds to win the AFC at +2700.

AFC Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 320 Baltimore Ravens 500 Buffalo Bills 550 Miami Dolphins 700 Cincinnati Bengals 950 Jacksonville Jaguars 1200 Cleveland Browns 1400 Los Angeles Chargers 1800 Pittsburgh Steelers 2000 Tennessee Titans 2700 New York Jets 3700 New England Patriots 4600 Las Vegas Raiders 5000 Denver Broncos 5000 Indianapolis Colts 8500 Houston Texans 21000

