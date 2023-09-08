NFL NFC Week 1 Odds Power Rankings: Eagles, 49ers Lead Way by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The NFC has some excellent teams who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid looks at the odds to check which squads are leading every week.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Philadelphia Eagles +350

The reigning NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles are poised for another big year led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles got younger on defense, and Jalen Carter could be a significant difference-maker. The Eagles are priced at +350 to repeat as NFC champs.

2. San Francisco 49ers +400

The San Francisco 49ers played in the NFC title game in 2022, and there’s no reason they can’t get back there again, at least on paper. Will Brock Purdy’s magic carry over to 2023? The 49ers hold the second-shortest odds to win the NFC at +400.

Make sure to utilize SportsGrid‘s NFL game picks.

3. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +600

There’s much to like about the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football. Is this the year they finally put things together and win the NFC? Are there similarities between the Buffalo Bills in the AFC and the Cowboys in the NFC? Dallas boasts +600 odds to win the conference.

3. (Tie) Detroit Lions +600

The Detroit Lions put the NFL world on notice when they kicked off the 2023 campaign with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After their Week 1 thrilling victory, the Lions sit with +600 odds to win the NFC.

5. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks +1300

After what the Seattle Seahawks managed to accomplish last year, the morale of the story might be never to doubt Pete Carroll. The Seahawks have a deep team on offense and should see elevated production on defense. Seattle owns +1300 odds to win the NFC.

5. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +1300

It was somewhat surprising to see the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North last season, but is there some regression on the table after winning so many close games? The Vikings are tied with the fifth-shortest odds to win the NFC at +1300.

7. New Orleans Saints +1700

After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints are considered the favorites to win the NFC South. Combine that with a strong defense, and you can see why many are bullish on this group. The Saints hold +1700 odds to win the NFC.

8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons +2200

The Atlanta Falcons continue to operate as a run-first offense under head coach Arthur Smith and doubled down on that notion when they selected running back Bijan Robinson in the top ten of the NFL draft. The Falcons are tied for the eighth-shortest odds to win the NFC at +2200.

8. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +2200

The transition has happened at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers after they shipped Aaron Rodgers off to the New York Jets and named Jordan Love their QB1. The Packers enter Week 1 against their biggest rivals in the Chicago Bears, owning +2200 odds to win the NFC.

10. New York Giants +2500

After making a surprise run to the playoffs in 2022, the New York Giants are quietly headed into 2023, still holding moderate expectations. Daniel Jones got paid and will be looking to build off a strong season, while the G-Men boast +2500 odds to win the NFC.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

NFC Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Philadelphia Eagles 350 San Francisco 49ers 400 Dallas Cowboys 600 Detroit Lions 600 Seattle Seahawks 1300 Minnesota Vikings 1300 New Orleans Saints 1700 Atlanta Falcons 2200 Green Bay Packers 2200 New York Giants 2500 Carolina Panthers 3000 Chicago Bears 3500 Washington Commanders 3700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5000 Los Angeles Rams 5000 Arizona Cardinals 8500

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.