NFL NFC Week 2 Odds Power Rankings: 49ers Lead the Pack

The NFC has some excellent teams who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid looks at the odds to check which squads are leading every week.

1. San Francisco 49ers +330 (Last week: +400)

The San Francisco 49ers played in the NFC title game in 2022, and if their Week 1 performance is any indication, they have aspirations to be back there again. The 49ers are now the odds-on favorite to win the NFC after getting bet down from +400 to +330.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +350 (Last week: +350)

The reigning NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles look primed to defend their crown after picking up two victories to begin the year. The Eagles are formidable on both sides of the football, and their odds of +350 to win the conference reflect that.

3. Dallas Cowboys +500 (Last week: +600)

There’s much to like about the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football, and they showcased that in their dominant Week 1 win over the New York Giants. The Cowboys’ defense looks scary good in 2023 and will be a problem, leading to their odds rising from +600 to +500.

4. Detroit Lions +800 (Last week: +600)

The Detroit Lions put the NFL world on notice when they kicked off the 2023 campaign with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s interesting to note that even after looking strong in Week 1, the Lions have seen their odds of winning the conference drop over the last week from +600 to +800.

5. New Orleans Saints +1000 (Last week: +1700)

After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints are considered the favorites to win the NFC South. They looked the part defensively in Week 1 against Tennessee, leading to their odds getting bet down from +1700 to +1000.

6. Atlanta Falcons +21700 (Last week: +2200)

The Atlanta Falcons continue to operate as a run-first offense under head coach Arthur Smith, which was prevalent in their Week 1 victory over Carolina, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers who own their pass catchers. The Falcons’ odds of winning the NFC have risen from +2200 to +1700.

7. Green Bay Packers +1800 (Last week: +2200)

The transition has happened at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and it’s been a success through one week. Jordan Love looked the part against the Chicago Bears, and the Packers’ odds of winning the conference have been bet down over the last week from +2200 to +1800.

8. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks +2200 (Last week: +1300)

After what the Seattle Seahawks managed to accomplish last year, the morale of the story might be never to doubt Pete Carroll. Still, Carroll and the Seahawks struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and saw a sizable decrease in their odds from +1300 to +2200.

8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings +2200 (Last week: +1300)

It was surprising to see the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North last season, but that same luck hasn’t transpired through two games where they’ve suffered back-to-back losses. The Vikings odds of winning the NFC have dropped considerably from +1300 to +2200.

10. Chicago Bears +3800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Despite getting blown out by their NFC North division rivals in Week 1, the Chicago Bears find themselves sitting in the top ten odds of winning the NFC. Entering Week 2 against Tampa Bay, the Bears own +3800 odds to win the conference.

