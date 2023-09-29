NFL NFC Week 4 Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Lions Rising by SportsGrid 10 Minutes Ago

The NFC has some excellent teams who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl.

SportsGrid looks at the odds to check which squads are leading every week.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. San Francisco 49ers +260 (Last week: +290)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of the most significant heavyweight in the NFC through three games. The 49ers have another matchup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, where they’re a double-digit favorite. San Francisco has continued to see their NFC odds rise from +290 to +260 over the last week.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +320 (Last week: +350)

The reigning NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles look primed to defend their crown after picking up three victories to begin the year. The Eagles’ odds of winning the NFC have been bet down after their recent win over Tampa Bay from +350 to +320.

3. Dallas Cowboys +470 (Last week: +400)

There’s much to like about the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football. However, that wasn’t the case in Week 3, where they dropped a matchup on the road in Arizona as double-digit favorites. After a troubling defeat, the Cowboys saw their NFC odds fall from +400 to +470.

4. Detroit Lions +850 (Last week: +1300)

The Detroit Lions have picked up three wins in their first four games. They knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and most recently, the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. With their recent big win at Lambeau Field, the Lions saw some sizable line movement after getting bet down from +1300 to +850.

5. New Orleans Saints +1500 (Last week: +1400)

After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints were considered the favorites to win the NFC South. The Saints have kicked off the campaign with two wins in three games and had a shot at being perfect, but blew a second-half lead in Green Bay. The Saints saw their odds drop slightly over the last week from +1400 to +1500.

6. Atlanta Falcons +1800 (Last week: +1400)

The Atlanta Falcons operate as a run-first offense under head coach Arthur Smith. They could not make much ground with that approach in Week 3, which saw them drop their first game of the year to the Lions. With that, the Falcons saw their odds dip from +1400 to +1800.

7. Seattle Seahawks +2000 (Last week: +2500)

The Seattle Seahawks struggled in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams but have since picked up two wins in a row over the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. With that, the Seahawk’s odds of winning the NFC have continued rising from +2500 to +2000.

8. Green Bay Packers +2600 (Last week: +1900)

It wasn’t a positive showing from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, which saw them drop an NFC North clash with the Detroit Lions. As a result, the Packers saw their NFC odds tail off from +1900 to +2600.

9. Minnesota Vikings +3000 (Last week: +2000)

It was surprising to see the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North last season, but that same luck hasn’t transpired through three games, as they’ve yet to pick up a win. The Vikings have seen their NFC odds take a big hit over the last week and dropped from +2000 to +3000.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 (Last week: +2600)

Expectations weren’t high for the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield as QB1, but they’ve shown some positive trends through three weeks and hold a 2-1 record. Still, after losing in Week 3 to the Philadelphia Eagles, they saw their odds drop from +2600 to +3300.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

NFC Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers 260 Philadelphia Eagles 320 Dallas Cowboys 470 Detroit Lions 850 New Orleans Saints 1500 Atlanta Falcons 1800 Seattle Seahawks 2000 Green Bay Packers 2600 Minnesota Vikings 3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3300 Washington Commanders 3400 Los Angeles Rams 3800 New York Giants 6000 Carolina Panthers 10000 Chicago Bears 18000 Arizona Cardinals 18000

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.