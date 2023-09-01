NFL Odds: Surprising Seahawks Falling Back On Proven Formula Geno Smith isn't writing back any time soon by Keagan Stiefel 32 Minutes Ago

The Seahawks shocked a lot of people in 2022, with Geno Smith stepping in for Russell Wilson and famously writing off those who doubted he could be a starting quarterback again.

The 32-year-old completed nearly 70% of his pass attempts for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead Seattle back to the postseason. The only question is, can the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year deliver again?

It sure looks like the Seahawks have set him up the the roster to do so, as rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba was added to an offensive stable that already included D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker III. The defense might even be better, as Riq Woolen will be joined by first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and free-agent signing Julian Love in the secondary, with Bobby Wagner returning to run the show at linebacker.

There was a clear window for the Seahawks to improve its roster, and they did just that in the offseason. Will it translate to on-field success? That remains to be seen.

2022 in review

9-8, second in NFC West (lost in wild-card round)

7-11 against the spread

9-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

LB Bobby Wagner

DL Jarran Reed

DL Dre’Mont Jones

S Julian Love

CB Devon Witherspoon (first-round pick)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first-round pick)

Key offseason losses

DL Poona Ford

LB Cody Barton

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +3500

Conference: +1300

Division: +200

Win total: over/under 8.5 (Over -142)

To make playoffs: Yes -122| No +100

2023 award contenders

MVP: Geno Smith +3000

Offensive POY: D.K. Metcalf +8000

Coach of the Year: Pete Carroll +2000

Offensive ROY: Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2100

Defensive ROY: Devon Witherspoon +1100

2023 outlook

The NFC seems wide open for teams vying for playoff positioning. The south and north likely will only put one team in the postseason, while Seattle looks like a real contender in the west.

This team isn’t going to win the Super Bowl, but it is going to win you a lot of bets throughout the season. Seattle will stay competitive, despite facing off against the NFC West, NFC East and AFC North this season. If things get going early, the Seahawks would be a great bet to win the division at 2 to 1, while rookies JSN and Witherspoon might just be the best value bets on the board for ROTY.

The expectations are lower in Seattle than one would anticipate, but there are a number of good-looking bets on the board.