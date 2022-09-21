Geno Smith Files Trademark On Viral Seahawks Postgame Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Seahawks fans have gone all in on Geno Smith, and it appears the Seattle quarterback is trying to cash in on the hype while he still can.

The 10-year veteran is getting his chance again as a starter, and he came out strong on “Monday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos, partly due to head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s poor management of the game. His Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers didn’t go as well, but Pete Carroll is committed to his quarterback.

Smith has completed for 47-of-58 passes on the year for 392 yards and two touchdowns, along with one interception.

It was that Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game that caught the most headlines. After the game, Smith dropped an iconic line where he said, “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though.”

It was a line NFL fans couldn’t forget after the Seahawks win, and it looks like Smith is trying to make sure people will keep remembering the line. The 31-year-old has reportedly filed a trademark for “THEY WROTE ME OFF I AINT WRITE BACK THOUGH,” according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Boardroom. The filing was made on Sept. 14, two days after the Week 1 contest against Denver — the quarterback’s full given name is Eugene Cyril “Geno” Smith III, which was expressed in the trademark claim.

You can view the filing below:

Geno Smith has filed a trademark for:



"THEY WROTE ME OFF I AINT WRITE BACK THOUGH."



The filing was made two days after Geno Smith beat the Broncos to open the season.



Smith dropped the line in a post-game interview that went viral.#GenoSmith #GoHawks #Seattle pic.twitter.com/wNeXj5Crkq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 19, 2022

As you can see, the filing is for various merchandise items, both in-store and online and also includes clothing, virtual merchandise, backpacks and more.