NFL Preview: Most Overrated Team in Each NFC Division by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The NFC playoff picture is wide open, with many under-the-radar teams having the potential to sneak into the postseason, but still, plenty of teams are being completely overrated.

Here are the most overrated teams in every NFC division.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The NFC East was the NFC’s best division last season, with three teams making the postseason, but I don’t expect that to continue. The Eagles are a juggernaut and will be at the top of the conference, the Cowboys should make it but will find a way to choke like usual, leaving the New York Giants. Brian Daboll is a heck of a coach who maximized the Giants’ talent last year and won many close games, but regression is in order. Daniel Jones is still considered unproven, their two best-skill position players, Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller, have had past injury issues, and their defense lacks star talent. With the Giants’ expectations now being playoffs or bust after last year, too much needs to break their way for a second consecutive postseason appearance.

The NFC North might be the most interesting division in the conference as a fair argument for any team can be made for them to win the division. Ultimately, someone has to crash and burn, and I expect it will be the reigning division champion Minnesota Vikings. To start, it’s near impossible statistically to go 11-0 in one-score games as they did in 2022, so it’s much harder to imagine that happening in 2023. As great as Justin Jefferson is, I can’t expect him to carry this offense as Kirk Cousins ages. Plus, people are acting like the departure of Dalvin Cook is irrelevant and that Alexander Mattison will transition seamlessly into an All-Pro caliber running back. Let’s be honest! Not to mention, the defense was dreadful last season, and they lost their No. 1 corner. A rough season in the North awaits.

The NFC South was so bad last season that it’s hard for any team to be overrated in 2023, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will fall short. Todd Bowles looked horrible in his first season as head coach, and now, without Tom Brady in the locker room to fall back on, my bar is extremely low for Bowles to succeed. I almost expect this Bucs’ season to look similar to that of the Broncos’ of last season, who had a talented roster with a head coach incapable of leading the charge and possessing incompetent quarterback play. New Orleans, Carolina, and Atlanta might not be finished products, but at least they all have higher expectations heading into 2023 than last year.

Looking at the NFC West, the Cardinals are expected to be horrible, the Rams have no expectations, and I’m high on the Seahawks, leaving the San Francisco 49ers. I’m tired of hearing about the 49ers as Super Bowl contenders. I don’t see it. There is this notion coming from the 49ers organization that they would have beaten the Eagles if Brock Purdy didn’t get hurt, but not only did Kyle Shanahan get Purdy hurt by trying to block Haason Reddick with a tight end, but the 49ers were embarrassed in that game! They aren’t near the Eagles level, and I still need to see more from Purdy to be convinced. Additionally, their defense may be highly talented, but DeMeco Ryans is no longer around, so repeated success can’t be presumed. After all, The Niners may still win the NFC West, but let’s stop acting like all is running smoothly in the Bay Area.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.