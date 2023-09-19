Nick Chubb: Browns Leader on Offense Suffers Major Injury by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In a heart-wrenching turn of events for the Cleveland Browns, star running back Nick Chubb faces yet another severe knee injury. This, after already having sustained a devastating knee injury back in October of 2015 while playing for Georgia against Tennessee. It was a moment that many thought signaled the end of his promising football career. Against all odds, Chubb bounced back from that injury, earning his place in the National Football League and later becoming its highest-paid running back. Now, the Browns’ fate this season hangs in the balance, with Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, confirming Chubb’s unavailability for the rest of the season.

The team’s other option? Deshaun Watson. However, handing over the reins of the offense to Watson doesn’t seem as promising as one might hope. Last year’s stint with the Jacoby Brissett offense proved challenging for Watson to step into. Though many fans, including us, believed in the potential of a refreshed Watson after a clean off-season, his performance in game one was less than satisfactory. Despite the Browns’ victory, Watson’s gameplay left much to be desired. The rainy weather was blamed for his off-target throws, but after last night’s performance, those excuses hold no water.

Watson’s stats from last night speak volumes: 22 of 40, 234 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. This performance is downright unacceptable for a seasoned veteran who once played at an MVP level and has such a significant paycheck. And it’s not like he lacked support; top wide receiver Amari Cooper delivered seven catches for 90 yards. There’s simply no room for excuses.

Next year’s looming $64 million cap hit for Watson doesn’t make the situation any more palatable for the Browns. The team and its fans now face an uncertain future, especially with the devastating blow to Chubb.

Cleveland started the season on a strong note. However, with Chubb’s injury and Watson’s underwhelming performance, the Browns find themselves at a crossroads, and their direction could define their season.

