Predicting the Best Defense in Each NFC Division by SportsGrid 8 Minutes Ago

The NFL season is only days away, but despite a high-scoring Super Bowl LVII, will the “defense wins championships” mantra ring true this upcoming year?

In an offensive-loaded league, here are our predictions for the best defense in each division

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Philadelphia Eagles do not get enough respect defensively. Last year, they set a new record for most sacks in a season with 70 while having the best pass defense regarding allowed yards. That makes them the best defense in football, right? They lost some key contributors to free agency, namely Javon Hargrave, to the 49ers, but they added Jalen Carter in the draft. Carter could have been the first overall pick in the draft if it weren’t for off-the-field concerns. He’ll have a Sauce Gardner-like impact as a rookie and win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their linebacker unit is thin, but they are playing with confidence in Nakobe Dean. He has shown the ability to lead elite defenses as in college. This defense will be great again. While the NFC East is home to several solid defenses, there is no debate.

The NFC North doesn’t have many good defenses. The Vikings have no secondary whatsoever, the Bears don’t have enough talent despite some nice free-agent upgrades, and the Lions will lean too much on youth. That leaves the Green Bay Packers, who are thin at several defensive but have stars that could elevate them. Jaire Alexander is one of the better cornerbacks in the sport, Kenny Clark is a Pro-Bowler at defensive end in the 3-4 defense, and De’Vondre Campbell was a first-team All-Pro last season. If second-year starters Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt take a leap, this defense could be a top-ten unit.



The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers remind us a lot of the 2022 Denver Broncos. Horrible quarterback play and poor coaching will stand out, but a strong defense will keep them alive in games they have no business being in. Collectively, this is the same core of defensive players that won the Super Bowl two years ago. Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Devin White, Antoine Winfield, Jamel Dean, and Carlton Davis are all still around. They give the Buccaneers a fighting chance, but their quarterback and head coach will likely spoil it.

I believe people are underselling how much DeMeco Ryans mattered to this defense, but it’s no contest when comparing the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC West defensively. The Cardinals stink, the Rams only have Aaron Donald, and the Seahawks are too young. Talent often wins out in the NFL, and the 49ers have endless amounts. Nick Bosa leads the way upfront, but adding Javon Hargrave to the mix matters. Fred Warner is the best linebacker roaming the middle of the field, and their secondary is elite, with Talanoa Hufanga leading the way.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.