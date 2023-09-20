Raiders, Browns Headline Overrated Week 3 NFL Favorites by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Week 3 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)

It’s been a week of being in the headlines for the Cleveland Browns, but not for the reasons you’d like. The Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb for the season, while their supposed franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked the part. The Browns have looked much better defensively early on under Jim Schwartz, but the issue here is that they’re going up against one of the top run defenses in the league in the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans played the New Orleans Saints tight in Week 1 before upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. This is essentially a pick ’em matchup on paper, with the Browns getting the benefit of the doubt of being favored as the home team. This contest screams low scoring, and we like for Mike Vrabel to outcoach Kevin Stefanski. Take the points and the visitors.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5)

Though two weeks, there’s been much to like about the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. These teams are set to collide in Week 3, with the Lions listed as a 3.5-point home favorite. The Lions took down the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 before falling victim to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

On the other hand, the Falcons are 2-0 after defeating the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. Are the Panthers or Packers world-beaters? No, but we still saw some impressive trends from them in their wins. Specifically on defense, the Falcons have looked better than expected. On offense, this team continues to be a run-heavy bunch, with a budding rookie star in Bijan Robinson leading the charge.

We’re still not at the point of trusting the Lions on a consistent basis, even at home. It’s a toss-up as to who ultimately comes out on top here, but we like the Falcons to at least keep this a field-goal game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a struggle offensively through two weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders could be precisely what the doctor ordered for this group. The Raiders still have some players that can be disruptive on defense; we’re looking at you, Maxx Crosby, but nowhere near the threats the San Francisco 49ers or Cleveland Browns boast.

We’re not entirely buying into the notion that the Steelers will be a playoff team in 2023, but they’re certainly better offensively than they’ve shown, and we already know what this defense is capable of. Look for the Steelers to try and get their run game going early and often here. Yes, that hasn’t been a great approach early, but we like the matchup much better for them in Week 3. The Steelers should not only cover this number, but we like them to win outright, too.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

