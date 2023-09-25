Ranking The 5 Most Likely Potential Destinations for Giannis by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

We all know that these NBA players understand what they’re doing. They’re selective with their wording, knowing the media will run with whatever they say. Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it a point not fully to commit to the Milwaukee Bucks long-term.

As Giannis has said, he always wants to be in a championship environment. Here are five potential destinations salivating at the chance to land the two-time NBA MVP.

Oh, the New York Knicks. Madison Square Garden, the Big Apple, the bright lights- what isn’t there for Giannis to love? Now that the Knicks organization is winning again, led by Jalen Brunson, they are star-hunting to the highest degree. They wanted Donovan Mitchell and seem to be waiting for Joel Embiid to hit the trade market. Why wouldn’t they go all in for Giannis? They have the draft capital to get a deal done and pieces in place to compete in the playoffs. For Giannis, being a star in New York would elevate his brand to another stratosphere. The Knicks want Giannis, and Giannis will likely want the Knicks – it makes too much sense not to happen.

Imagine Giannis and Steph Curry on a basketball court together. As a fan, there is no scenario I want more. The Golden State Warriors dynasty is coming to an end. Steph might have four years left, but Klay Thompson’s time is winding down, and Draymond Green could be a tradable veteran once the Dubs stop winning. Next summer, Thompson’s contract will be off the books, and Chris Paul’s contract isn’t guaranteed for the 2024-25 season. If Giannis asks out, no contender will be better positioned financially to make a deal happen. Giannis could love the idea of pairing with Steph in the short term and becoming the face of the franchise once he retires.

Another former Milwaukee Buck MVP fled Wisconsin for Southern California, and it worked out pretty well. Could Giannis fall in the footsteps of the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Well, one thing we know about the Los Angeles Lakers, they’re in on everything. LeBron James could be entering his final season in the purple and gold, and Anthony Davis hasn’t given the Lakers absolute confidence in his ability to lead. There is no reason Giannis wouldn’t want to go to the Lakers. They attract talent and will keep Giannis playing meaningful basketball well into his thirties. And, it’s the Lakers!

Given the NBA landscape for the past two decades, anytime a star becomes available, you have to mention the Miami Heat. They compete yearly and have a culture Giannis would love to be a part of. The Heat’s attention is on Damian Lillard, and if they land him, it may not be possible to add Giannis. Still, if they don’t land Dame, watch out. Who knows if Giannis will end up in South Beach, but if the Heat can make it happen, they’ll have a seat at the championship table.

From a marketing standpoint, the NBA would jump at the chance to pair Giannis with Luka Doncic. Also, Mark Cuban is the type of owner who would do anything humanly possible to make it happen. Right now, the Mavs don’t have the room or the assets to pull a deal off. Still, maybe by leveraging Kyrie Irving, something could be possible. I guarantee Cuban would move heaven and earth to make Giannis a Maverick. Playing with Luka will keep him in championship contention well into his thirties, and no income tax could help!

