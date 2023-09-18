Saquon Barkley Injury Update: High Ankle Sprain by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The New York Giants stunned the Arizona Cardinals with an electrifying come-from-behind victory. However, the triumph was tainted by a blow to their star player. Saquon Barkley suffered an injury, notably a right ankle sprain, during the critical moments of the fourth quarter.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

With murmurs and speculations swirling, one term stands out: high ankle sprain. No official comment from the Giants suggests otherwise. We hope this injury aligns more with a mild high ankle sprain, akin to what Patrick Mahomes battled through last season during the playoffs and the Super Bowl. But it’s crucial to note that the high ankle sprain is notably more consequential for a running back.

Barkley previously endured a left high ankle sprain after his ACL recovery. With the Giants having a tight schedule and facing a quick turnaround with an away game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, expecting Barkley to heal in time might be overly optimistic.

If you’re a Giants supporter, the prospect of Barkley returning even by Week 4 or 5 might be too good to refuse, provided he’s at 100%. As of now, all eyes are on the impending MRI results, which will illuminate the severity of the sprain.

However, in the world of the NFL, where split-second decisions and high-stakes plays define the game, the term ‘high ankle sprain’ is one nobody wants to hear. With the Giants refraining from making the journey back home and the betting odds likely to fluctuate due to Barkley’s status, it’s a tense wait-and-watch situation for fans and punters.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.