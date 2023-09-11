SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 11) by SportsGrid 15 Minutes Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top plays, beginning with Seattle’s star outfielder.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SEA Julio Rodriguez OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Angels (+450)

Rodriguez has hit a career-high 29 home runs this season in 136 games

Rodriguez has hit five home runs over his past seven games

Rodriguez is 1-3 with a home run and three walks in his career against Angels left-handed starter Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.82 ERA in 25 starts)

Detmers has allowed at least one home run in three of his past six starts

Detmers has allowed 40 hits over his last seven starts (34.0 IP)

Rodriguez is 40-for-125 (.320) with five home runs against left-handed pitching this season

The Angels bullpen has allowed 72 home runs this season, tied for the sixth-most in MLB

NYM Francisco Lindor OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Diamondbacks (+480)

Lindor has hit 26 home runs this season in 140 games

Lindor has hit two home runs over his past seven games

Lindor is 2-for-6 with two home runs in his career against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA in 15 starts)

Davies has allowed at least one home run in four of his past six starts

Left-handed batters are hitting .277 with four home runs against Davies this season

The Diamondbacks bullpen has allowed 70 home runs this season, the ninth-most in MLB

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.