SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 5)

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NYM Pete Alonso OVER 0.5 HRs @ Nationals (+300)

Alonso has hit 41 home runs this season, the third-most in MLB

Alonso is 14-for-43 (.326) with five home runs in his career against Nationals left-handed starter Patrick Corbin

Corbin has allowed 27 home runs this season (tied for ninth-most in MLB), 24 coming against right-handed batters

Washington’s bullpen has allowed 81 home runs this season, the most in MLB

BAL Gunnar Henderson OVER 0.5 Hits @ Angels (-185)

Henderson has hit safely in 17 of his past 19 games, including eight multi-hit efforts

Henderson went 2-for-5 in Monday’s series opener

Angels left-handed starter Reid Detmers has allowed 28 hits over his last five starts (22.0 IP)

Left-handed batters are hitting .303 against Detmers this season

The Angels’ bullpen has allowed 506 hits this season, the eighth-most in MLB

NYM Jose Quintana UNDER 4.5 K’s @ Nationals (-152)

Quintana has struck out 35 batters over 47.0 innings pitched this season (eight starts)

Quintana’s 6.7 K/9 is the lowest since his rookie season (2012)

Washington has struck out 974 times as a team this season, the fewest in MLB

