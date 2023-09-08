SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 8) by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Yesterday, we hit our third straight home run prop, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres connecting on a solo shot off Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (+500). Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario also drove in one of his team’s ten runs on the night (+135), giving us another solid 2-for-3 showing.

Let’s keep riding the momentum with top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AZ Tommy Pham OVER 0.5 RBI @ Cubs (+165)

Pham is 5-for-9 (.555) with six RBI over his past two games

Pham went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday’s series opener

Pham is 8-for-20 (.400) in his career against Cubs right-handed starter Jameson Taillon

Taillon holds a 5.51 ERA across 25 starts this season, the highest of his career

Pham is hitting .275 (60-for-218) against right-handed pitching this season

SEA Teoscar Hernandez OVER 0.5 Hits @ Rays (-210)

Hernandez has hit safely in 16 straight games, including ten multi-hit efforts

Hernandez is hitting .370 (44-for-119) over his last 30 games

Hernandez went 2-for-4 during Thursday’s series opener

Hernandez is hitting .300 in 72 road games this season

Rays right-handed starter Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.42 ERA) has allowed 38 hits over his last seven starts (30.2 IP)

(5-7, 5.42 ERA) has allowed 38 hits over his last seven starts (30.2 IP) Right-handed batters are hitting .278 against Bradley this season

HOU Jose Altuve OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Padres (+500)

Altuve has hit 15 home runs in 69 games this season

Altuve has hit five home runs over his past three games

Altuve is 8-for-21 (.381) with four home runs in his career against Padres left-handed starter Blake Snell (12-9, 2.50 ERA)

(12-9, 2.50 ERA) Snell has allowed one home run in four of his past six starts

