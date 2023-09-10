The Fantasy Value of Jaylen Warren in the Limelight

When it comes to choosing running backs in fantasy football, the name ‘Jaylen Warren’ might not be the first to pop into your head. However, based on preseason usage and an analysis of upcoming matchups, Warren could be the dark horse of your lineup.

Why Warren Over Harris?

Despite being priced at a modest $5,100 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings, Jaylen Warren presents a value proposition that’s hard to ignore. Here’s the breakdown:

Unmatched Preseason Usage: Warren’s activity during the preseason was not just a flash in the pan. It showed his potential role in the main games, which might be more significant than many anticipate. Pass-Catching Potential: Though some may argue Najee Harris will overshadow Warren, it’s vital to remember that football is a game of strategy. Warren has showcased his prowess as a pass-catching back, which gives him a big-play ability that fantasy managers crave. The San Francisco Factor: The 49ers have historically been good against the run, which might deter some from considering Warren. But, with the current dynamics and potential changes in San Francisco’s defensive approach, there might be more room for Warren to shine than initially thought.

The Element of Surprise

The early NFL season can be a challenging time for fantasy football managers. Last year’s data can only tell so much, and September often throws curveballs. But savvy managers know to look beyond the obvious picks.

For instance, the Steelers might face a challenge with the 49ers, especially considering the latter’s defensive prowess. However, elements like Nick Bosa’s availability and the potential for Kenny Pickett to capitalize on crucial moments could shift the narrative.

Closing Thoughts: Trust the Strategy

The game of fantasy football is not just about going with the tried and tested; it’s about finding those value picks that can make all the difference. Jaylen Warren, with his potential and the strategic positioning by the Steelers, might just be that pick for many.

Join us as we keep a close eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fantasy prospects, and the NFL season’s unfolding drama. Remember, the best managers are those who see potential where others don’t.

