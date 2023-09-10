Tight End Tactics: The Fantasy Must-Haves for Week 1

Tight End Landscape: The Big Absences

The tight end position can often be overlooked in fantasy leagues. Still, this week’s absences and doubts over heavy hitters like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle can be a fantasy goldmine for those in the know. With big names out, who steps up?

Carolina Panthers Receiver Injuries Pose Challenge Against Falcons

TJ Hockenson: The Premium Option

With a vacuum at the top end of the tight end market, all eyes turn to TJ Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings. Priced at $7,200 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings, he’s a relative bargain for the potential upside he brings. Coming off a high-target year and with a recent extension under his belt, Hockenson is poised to play a pivotal role in the Vikings’ air game.

The Case for David Njoku: The Value Pick

Going a bit lower on the budget scale, David Njoku emerges as an intriguing choice. Given his propensity to be targeted in the red zone, particularly by Deshaun Watson, Njoku is undeniably a potential touchdown magnet. Priced at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DK, he could provide the value that savvy managers are searching for.

Navigating the Tight End Quagmire

With Darren Waller playing on Sunday night and Dalton Kincade featured on Monday night, the choices for tight end slots are indeed limited this week. However, this limitation can be advantageous for those willing to do some research and risk-taking.

Conclusion: Capitalizing on the Tight End Shuffle

The fluctuating tight end landscape in Week 1 provides fantasy managers with unique opportunities. Whether you’re looking to splash some cash on a premium option like Hockenson or aiming for a value pick in Njoku, the tight end slot could be a difference-maker this week.

With wide receivers giving managers more pricing leeway than usual this week, it’s an excellent time to be strategic about your tight end picks. Invest wisely, and your lineup might just get the boost it needs.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.