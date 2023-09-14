TNF DFS Showdown Slate: Captain, Must-Have, & Flyer Options by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Week 2 is already here in the NFL. We kick things off with an intriguing NFC showdown on Thursday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Philadelphia to take on the defending NFC Champion Eagles.

With so many enticing options in these offenses on the DFS showdown slate, we look at potential options for a captain, must-have, and flyer that you could slot into your lineup for Thursday night’s matchup.

Captain: Jordan Addison ($9,600)

While everyone and their mother will be captaining either Justin Jefferson or Jalen Hurts, we will dig deeper into this. Jordan Addison snatched six of the team’s targets in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers while hauling in a 39-yard touchdown where he was wide-open in the end zone. After seeing what Jefferson did to the Tampa Bay secondary in Week 1, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some heavy coverage along with the talented Darius Slay on Jefferson in this matchup, freeing up plenty of room for Addison to cook. We won’t be fading Jefferson in our lineups by any means, but it’s a great leverage play to go zig while others zag on a talented rookie with serious upside.

Must-Have FLEX: Kirk Cousins ($9,200)

Don’t let the Week 1 loss fool you. A pair of early fumbles from Cousins proved costly in their defeat, but he still managed to put up video game numbers on Sunday. Three hundred forty-four passing yards was the second-most in the NFL in Week 1, and as six-point underdogs, we expect more of that game-chasing to come out of Minnesota’s gameplan on Thursday night. He’ll now take on an Eagles secondary that was torched by a Patriots offense that has looked rather lackluster for the past 12 months. He’s proven to have the goods to light it up through the air, and as the cheaper quarterback option, it feels like a solid play to free up the rest of your lineup. Stacking him with Addison as your captain could pay dividends.

Flyer: D’Andre Swift ($4,000)

With Kenneth Gainwell officially ruled out of this game, D’Andre Swift immediately becomes a free-space option in any constructed lineups for this showdown. At just $4,000, you are getting the player who will likely lead the backfield in touches for the favorite in a run-heavy offense. While Swift hasn’t always delivered when his name is called, the role, compared to his price, is far too good to pass up. Plug Swift into your lineups with confidence for this slate.

