TNF Giants vs. 49ers: Daniel Jones has a Few Worthy Player Props

When the San Francisco 49ers meet the New York Giants on the NFL gridiron, our eyes will be on Daniel Jones, the Giants’ dynamic quarterback. But the question on everyone’s mind is simple: “What’s your Daniel Jones prop for tonight?” Let’s break it down.

Jones is an intriguing player for analysts and bettors alike. He’s shown flashes of brilliance and, at other times, vulnerabilities. One such vulnerability? Under pressure, he often takes sacks. In fact, he has the third-highest rate of pressure to sack in the NFL. It’s evident he struggles in these situations. But herein lies the bettor’s opportunity.

Jones has a unique talent: his ability to scramble and utilize his legs. You can get Jones over his rushing attempts at 7.5 attempts, and for those feeling optimistic, the over on his rushing yardage sits at 37.5 (though some may find it at 39.5). These are attractive numbers when you consider he’s recorded nine and 13 rushing attempts in his first two games of the season.

Clearly, the Giants offensive strategy will need to evolve, especially with their main star back, Saquon Barkley, sidelined. And this is where offensive minds like Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka come into the picture. They understand the worth of Barkley and know it’s not as simple as “next man up.” It’s more than unlikely they’ll rely heavily on backup running backs against the formidable 49ers defense. The solution? More dropbacks and scrambles from Jones.

But what’s the kryptonite to this approach? A weakened Giants’ offensive line might not provide Jones the lanes and room he needs to maneuver. This is where the 49ers and their beast, Nick Bosa, come into play. A bet on Bosa getting over a half sack seems promising, considering he’ll be hunting for his first sack of the season against this Giants’ line.

A clever bettor might consider the Daniel Jones rushing prop and the Nick Bosa sack prop. There’s a good chance of a win on either side, with the likelihood of both hitting or at least one ensuring you don’t go home empty-handed.

