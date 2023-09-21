TNF Giants vs. 49ers Most Bet Props: Kittle and McCaffrey Seeing Heavy Action by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the anticipation builds for the gridiron clash between the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, the NFL betting community is abuzz with predictions. Taking a deep dive, here are the standout player props that have garnered the most attention in the number of tickets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

George Kittle to Score 1st Touchdown (+1000)

George Kittle’s prowess in the red zone is well-known. So, it’s no surprise that many are backing him to be the first player to score a touchdown in the game. The odds for this happening stand at a lucrative +1000. For those who’ve followed Kittle’s impressive career, this bet offers a potentially high reward.

George Kittle to Score Anytime Touchdown (+180)

If you’re feeling a tad conservative and want to hedge your bets on Kittle, there’s a safer bet you can consider. The odds for George Kittle to score a touchdown at any point during the game are pegged at +180. Considering his track record and ability to find the end zone, this seems to be a popular choice amongst many.

Christian McCaffrey Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

99% of money on the over

Switching gears to the run game, Christian McCaffrey is undeniably one of the league’s premier running backs. The betting line for him surpassing 78.5 rushing yards has been tagged at -115. Interestingly, a dominant 99% of the money has been placed on the over. McCaffrey’s history of explosive plays certainly makes this bet an enticing one.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Christian McCaffrey Under 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-135)

92% of bets on the under

However, when it comes to how often McCaffrey will carry the ball, the sentiment is a bit different. The line for his rushing attempts is placed at 17.5. The under 17.5 rushing attempts prop is priced at -135, and a significant 92% of bettors are leaning towards the under. This suggests a belief that while McCaffrey might have big runs, the number of his carries might be limited.

Daniel Jones Over 0.5 Interceptions (-110)

99% of bets on the over

On the quarterback front, the focus is on Daniel Jones and his decision-making. The prop for him throwing over 0.5 interceptions during the game is set at -110. Astoundingly, 99% of the bets are leaning towards the over, pointing to a lack of confidence in Jones’ ability to keep the ball out of defenders’ hands.

While these are the current betting trends, the beauty of football lies in its unpredictability. As you place your wagers, always keep in mind that anything can happen on game day. Best of luck, and enjoy a classic NFC Thursday Night Football showdown.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.