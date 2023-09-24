Tutu Atwell Outshines Jahan Dotson on Week 3 Docket

In the glitzy, glamorous world of Los Angeles, the Rams have always been known for their explosive offense. But as the 2023 season progresses, the fantasy football scene is abuzz with a name many didn’t expect: Tutu Atwell. Let’s delve deep into why he might be your next crucial pick.

Unearthing Value in the Browns’ Receiving Corps

Dotson vs. Atwell: A Surprise Twist

Jahan Dotson : Highly anticipated, but hasn’t delivered as expected

: Highly anticipated, but hasn’t delivered as expected Tutu Atwell: The dark horse with promising numbers

The Rams’ Receiver Situation

While Jahan Dotson was the name most were betting on, the tides seem to be changing. Atwell, whom many might not have even considered drafting, has posted impressive numbers. With 13 catches from 17 targets and a total of 196 yards, Atwell’s showing promise even without touchdowns to his name.

Why the Dotson Hype Fizzled Out

Despite his promising run-up to the season, Dotson hasn’t lived up to expectations. This isn’t to suggest he should be written off completely, but the initial excitement around his potential has undoubtedly cooled down. A trend has emerged, and for now, that trend seems to lean heavily in Atwell’s favor.

Decisions, Decisions: Who to Start This Week?

When the Rams face Cincinnati, a team potentially without their star, Joe Burrow, it makes sense to tilt toward Atwell. Considering the Buffalo defense’s lackluster performance, Atwell seems to be in a good spot. However, if you’ve started the season with a good record and want to take a risk on Dotson, that’s a call you’ll have to make.

A Word to the Wise: Follow the Trend

While loyalty to high draft picks is commendable, fantasy football is about adaptation and quick decisions. If you’re looking to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start, Atwell seems to be the safer bet for now. But as always, monitor the situation, and if Dotson begins to rise, be ready to pivot.

Final Thoughts

In the world of fantasy football, early trends can set the tone for the season. While the situation may change, for now, Tutu Atwell seems to be the Rams’ wide receiver you’d want in your lineup. Keep a close eye on team dynamics and be ready to adjust – after all, it’s all in a day’s play in the unpredictable world of NFL fantasy football.

