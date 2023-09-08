Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears: Bears Look for Bounce Back by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the college football landscape continues to surprise us, Utah prepares to roll into Waco with the wind of a big victory against Florida at their backs. The Utes are slated as a 7.5-point favorite, a healthy margin considering the recent events in Baylor’s camp.

Baylor, still smarting from a shocking loss to Texas State last week, will be fighting both for redemption and to save face. The sheer magnitude of that upset – with the Bobcats, a 27.5-point underdog, steamrolling over Baylor with a scoreline of 42-31 – has echoes across the college football community. This loss wasn’t just a simple slip-up; it ranked as one of the most unexpected outcomes in college football’s recent history, purely from a betting standpoint.

However, it’s essential to remember that football is unpredictable, and Baylor has every chance of bouncing back. One significant disadvantage they face is the absence of Blake Shapen, who sustained an injury in the Texas State showdown. Additionally, Baylor’s ground game, which averaged a mere 2.8 yards per carry last week, leaves much to be desired.

That said, under the astute guidance of Dave Aranda, playing at home and banking on a defense that conceded only 3.6 yards per carry, Baylor’s prospects aren’t entirely bleak. The question of whether Cam Rising takes the field remains up in the air. If the responsibility falls on Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes, it tilts the matchup slightly in Baylor’s favor.

Do the Bears have what it takes to pull off a win? That’s a tough call. However, with the current dynamics at play, one could easily see Baylor pushing Utah right to the edge. They might not clinch the victory, but they have a solid shot at staying within that 7.5-point spread. All eyes will be on Waco come Saturday afternoon, anticipating a contest full of grit, determination, and, potentially, redemption.

